S.Africa union MTWU denies strike suspended
October 9, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

S.Africa union MTWU denies strike suspended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Workers from South Africa’s Motor Transport Workers Union have not agreed to suspend strike action as reported earlier by the freight employers association, the group said on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the association earlier said members of MTWU, the Transport and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (TAWUSA) and the Professional Transport Workers Union (PTWU) would return to work on Wednesday, but the major labour group South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU), was not party to the deal.

“Only PTWU and TAWUSA have suspended the strike for their members,” MTWU said in a statement. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Michael Roddy)

