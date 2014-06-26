FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa government says will work to prevent NUMSA strike
June 26, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa government says will work to prevent NUMSA strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, June 26 (Reuters) - South Africa’s government will talk to all sides in a bid to prevent a possible strike next week by the NUMSA union, which represents metal workers and artisans, Communications Minister Faith Muthambi told reporters on Thursday.

The strike planned for July 1 could hit a number of sectors, including engineering, communications and automotive components but it is not clear how many NUMSA members would down tools.

Africa’s most advanced economy is still reeling from a five-month strike in the platinum mining sector which ended this week. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)

