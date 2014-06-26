FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa refinery, petroleum workers sign wage deal
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 26, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

S.Africa refinery, petroleum workers sign wage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 26 (Reuters) - Around 10,000 South African workers at the country’s refineries and petrol distributors have agreed to a two-year wage deal, a rare positive development in labour relations in the strike-hit economy.

Gerrie Bezuidenhout, secretary of the National Petroleum Employers’ Association, told Reuters the agreement covered engineers and other skilled workers at companies such as petrochemicals producer Sasol.

The agreement provides for an 8.5 percent wage hike in the first year, followed by inflation plus 1.5 percent in the second year. Inflation in Africa’s most advanced economy is running at 6.6 percent.

South Africa is reeling from a five-month strike in the platinum mining industry which ended this week and is bracing for a stoppage set to start on July 1 by 220,000 members of the NUMSA metal workers’ union, that will hit sectors including engineering, communications and automotive components. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.