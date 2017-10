JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - South African police said on Tuesday they had cleared striking miners from Kumba Iron Ore’s giant Sishen mine and returned equipment seized by the strikers to the company, a unit of global mining giant Anglo American.

A local police spokesman told Reuters that 40 of the wildcat strikers had been arrested in the pre-dawn operation. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley)