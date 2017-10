JOHANNESBURG, June 3 (Reuters) - Two people were shot at a Lonmin platinum mine in South Africa on Monday and one has died of the injuries, police said.

The latest violence in the troubled platinum belt has sent the company’s shares plunging nearly 6 percent.

“Two people were shot,” said Fabata Mokgwebone, police spokesman for the North-West province. One died on the scene and the other was taken to hospital.