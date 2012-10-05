FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa union pushes for wider transport strike
Sections
Featured
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Trump meets military, says 'calm before the storm'
Trump meets military, says 'calm before the storm'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2012 / 9:20 AM / in 5 years

S.Africa union pushes for wider transport strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A South African transport union is pushing for rail and ports workers to join a strike by more than 20,000 truck drivers to bring the entire transport sector to a standstill, it said on Friday.

The truck driver strike has hit fuel supplies and logistics groups in Africa’s biggest economy. If it expands to rail and ports, it would also affect exports of commodities such as coal, platinum and gold.

“We are working to have all our members in rail, ports join the strike in sympathy of the truck drivers as of next week,” said Vincent Masoga, a spokesman for the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.