S.Africa's Shanduka fires 250 illegal strikers

JOHANNESBURG, March 26 (Reuters) - South African mining company Shanduka Coal said on Tuesday it had fired 250 workers who had been on a wildcat strike at its Graspan Colliery.

Unlisted Shanduka, which supplies coal to power utility Eskom, said in a statement it had dismissed the workers who went on a illegal strike last week for higher bonuses.

“The situation at Graspan Colliery is currently calm and returning to normal,” the company said, adding the fired workers would be able to appeal their dismissal.

The labour unrest at Graspan and other coal mines had raised concerns about electricity supply in Africa’s top economy.

Shanduka Coal is majority-owned by investment firm Shanduka Holdings, which is 25 percent owned by China’s sovereign wealth fund.

Seven strikers were admitted to hospital last week after police fired rubber bullets at the strikers, who had tried to charge police lines with earth-moving equipment. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)