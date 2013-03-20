FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Striking S.Africa coal miners injured in clash with police
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

Striking S.Africa coal miners injured in clash with police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 20 (Reuters) - Seven striking workers at Shanduka Coal’s Graspan colliery in South Africa were admitted to hospital and nine were arrested on Tuesday after police fired rubber bullets during clashes with the miners, the company and police said on Wednesday.

Operations at Graspan remain suspended following a wildcat protest by some 250 employees, which started on Tuesday.

“The police dispersed the striking employees, who were on mine premises illegally, had seized mine equipment, and were refusing to leave peacefully,” Shanduka Coal, partly owned by global commodity trader Glencore, said in a statement.

“The industrial action was unlawful, unprotected and in breach of the employees’ contracts of employment.”

Police said workers refused to disperse after handing over a notice to management detailing their demands.

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, police spokesman for Mpumalanga province, said some of the striking workers charged the police lines with heavy earth-moving equipment.

“That is when the police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd,” he said.

The strike follows illegal walkouts at five collieries owned by diversified mining company Exxaro, which started two weeks ago over bonus payments. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.