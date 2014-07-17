FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African employer body denies report of NUMSA wage deal
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
July 17, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

South African employer body denies report of NUMSA wage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s engineering employer group on Thursday denied a media report that it has sealed a two-year wage deal with the striking NUMSA union.

“There is no agreement. The report attributed to NUMSA that a two-year agreement has been concluded with SEIFSA is incorrect,” said Lucio Trentini, operations director at the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa (SEIFSA).

Trentini also said SEIFSA is due to meet all the striking unions, including NUMSA, at the weekend in an effort to end a three-week strike by engineering and metalworkers that further threatens a weak South African economy. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.