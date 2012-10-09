FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
About 15,000 S.African freight workers to end strike
October 9, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

About 15,000 S.African freight workers to end strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Around 15,000 striking South African transport workers are expected to return to work on Wednesday, although that will not include the main transport union, the country’s freight employers association said.

“Three of the unions have agreed to suspend strike action,” a spokeswoman for the association told Reuters on Tuesday following negotiations.

She said the major labour group, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU), was not party to the agreement, which was made with three smaller unions: the Transport and Allied Workers Union of South Africa, the Motor Transport Workers Union and the Professional Transport Workers Union. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

