Deal to end S.Africa truck driver strike "imminent"
October 12, 2012 / 4:56 AM / 5 years ago

Deal to end S.Africa truck driver strike "imminent"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A deal to end a three-week truck driver strike in South Africa, which has hit deliveries of fuel, cash and consumer goods, is imminent, the Road Freight Employers Association said on Friday.

“The parties have signed an undertaking that they agree to a three-year industry wage agreement which is to be signed at approximately 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Friday,” the association said in a statement.

All four unions were part of the agreement, Magretia Brown-Engelbrecht, executive officer of the association told Reuters. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Agnieszka Flak)

