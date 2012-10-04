FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wage talks in S.Africa truck driver strike collapse
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 4, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

Wage talks in S.Africa truck driver strike collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wage talks to end a strike by more than 20,000 truck drivers in South Africa have collapsed after unions rejected the employers 18 percent pay rise offer over two years, the Road Freight Employers Association said on Thursday.

“This afternoon the unions responded that once again they do not accept the deal which met their demand of 18 percent over two years,” the employer group said.

Fuel suppliers have started to feel the pinch as the strike entered its second week, with deliveries to pumps delayed and stations running out of certain types of fuel. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.