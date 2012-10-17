FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Village Main Reef says workers end strike
October 17, 2012 / 11:53 AM / in 5 years

S.Africa's Village Main Reef says workers end strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Village Main Reef said workers at its Blyvooruitzicht gold mine suspended an illegal strike and returned to work on Wednesday after reaching an agreement with the company.

“Most of the Blyvoor employees have honoured the agreement, with 772 employees out of a complement of 941 reporting for the morning shift today,” the company said in a statement.

The company said workers who did not report for work had until Thursday to appeal their dismissals. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)

