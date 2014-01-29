FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Sun International to cut 1,700 jobs
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Sun International to cut 1,700 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sun International, South Africa’s second biggest hotel and casino operator, plans to cut 1,700 jobs at home to reduce costs, it said on Wednesday.

The company, along with rival Tsogo Sun, has been struggling in recent years as the weak economy and high household debt keep consumers away from gambling and domestic travel.

Sun International, which reported almost no growth in quarterly sales in October last year, employs more than 7,000 people in South Africa.

Shares in the company were up 1.9 percent at 98.99 rand by 1250 GMT, outpacing a 0.6 percent gain in the JSE All-share index.

It did not say how much it was aiming to save with the job cuts. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.