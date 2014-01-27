FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 27, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

S.Africa's Super Group says could IPO Australia unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Super Group said on Monday it is considering an initial public offering of its Australian fleet unit to allow a minority shareholder to exit the business.

Super Group, a fleet and supply chain manager, said in a statement it could list SG Fleet, adding it plans to retain a 51 percent holding in the company.

The IPO would allow Australian private equity firm Champ Ventures to cash out of its 42 percent stake, Super Group said.

No final decision has been made on whether or not to proceed with the IPO, the company said. It did not give details on the timing or potential value of the listing, which will take place in Australia.

Shares of Super Group were little changed at 27.01 rand at 1030 GMT. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

