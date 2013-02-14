S.Africa to conduct tax review this year - Zuma

CAPE TOWN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s finance ministry will review its tax regime this year, including looking at mining royalties, to ensure the government is raising sufficient revenue from the economy, President Jacob Zuma said.

“Later this year, the Minister of Finance will be commissioning a study of our current tax policies to make sure that we have an appropriate revenue base to support public spending,” Zuma said in his annual State of the Nation address on Thursday.

“Part of this study will evaluate the current mining royalties regime, with regard to its ability to suitably serve our people,” he added.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan delivers his 2013/14 budget on Feb. 27 against a backdrop of sluggish growth in Africa’s biggest economy, a stubbornly wide spending gap and turbulent labour relations in the key mining sector.

In an interim budget in October, Gordhan forecast a deficit of 4.5 percent of GDP for 2013/14, higher than a 4.0 percent gap projected in February.

Fitch Ratings cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to BBB from BBB-plus in January, citing rising social and political tensions and the inability of the government to implement effective reforms. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ron Askew)