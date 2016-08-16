FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Sugar tax to cost 60,000 jobs in South Africa - industry executive
August 16, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Sugar tax to cost 60,000 jobs in South Africa - industry executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South Africa could lose 60,000 jobs in the beverage industry due to a proposed tax on sugary drinks, chairman of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Phil Gutsche, said on Tuesday.

The National Treasury has proposed a 20 percent tax on sugar sweetened drinks under a plan that delighted health campaigners and angered drink makers. The sector employs about 200,000 people in a country where unemployment is at near record high. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
