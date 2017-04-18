SAfrica's competition watchdog says not pursuing pricing complaint against MTN, Vodacom

JOHANNESBURG, April 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's competition regulator has decided against pursuing a complaint of unfair pricing lodged against mobile phone giants MTN Group and Vodacom by smaller unlisted rival Cell C.

Cell C made the complaint with the Competition Commission in 2013, accusing MTN and Vodacom of discriminatory pricing because its larger rivals made it cheaper for users to call customers on the same network but charged a premium for calls to other networks. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Greg Mahlich)