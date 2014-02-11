S.Africa's MTN to launch legal challenge to regulatory rate cut

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - MTN Group said on Tuesday it would pursue ‘legal options’ against South Africa’s telecommunications regulator over a plan to halve the rates operators can charge each other to use their networks.

“MTN has exhausted all avenues of engagement with the regulator on this matter and is left with no alternative but to pursue its legal options,” Zunaid Bulbulia, the chief executive of its South African unit, said in a statement. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)