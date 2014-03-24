FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa telecoms regulator says may reconsider mobile rate cut proposal
March 24, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

S.Africa telecoms regulator says may reconsider mobile rate cut proposal

CAPE TOWN, March 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s telecoms regulator said on Monday it may reconsider planned cuts for 2015 and 2016 in the amount mobile operators charge each other to use their networks.

“In this case, we may review 2015 and 2016 mainly in trying to avert a very lengthy legal challenge. We will be re-consulting for those years,” Paseka Maleka, a spokesman for the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, said.

Mobile operators MTN and Vodacom have asked a Johannesburg court to halt plans by ICASA to halve the fees operators charge competitors to carry calls on their networks. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by David Dolan)

