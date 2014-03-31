FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African court gives nod to mobile rate cuts
March 31, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

South African court gives nod to mobile rate cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s telecoms regulator can go ahead with planned cuts to mobile interconnection rates, a court ruled on Monday, throwing out a petition by the two biggest operators to prevent reductions scheduled for April 1.

Vodacom and MTN had asked a Johannesburg High Court to stop the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) from forcing the operators to reduce the fees they charge one another to connect calls. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)

