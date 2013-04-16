FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Telkom agrees to pay $49 mln fine
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
April 16, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

S.Africa's Telkom agrees to pay $49 mln fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 16 (Reuters) - South African fixed line operator Telkom said on Tuesday it had agreed to pay a 449 million rand ($49 million) fine handed down by regulators last year for uncompetitive behaviour.

Under the terms of a settlement with the anti-trust regulator, Telkom said it would pay half the fine in the next six months and the other half in the year after that.

The Competition Tribunal imposed the fine in August after determining Telkom used its dominant position to block competition from other network service providers.

Telkom had initially launched an appeal against the fine, which was well below the 3.5 billion rand originally sought by the watchdog.

The company reported an 80 percent drop in first-half profit in November after it set aside funds to pay the penalty. ($1 = 9.1639 South African rand) (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.