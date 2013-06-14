S.Africa's Telkom agrees to R200 mln internet fine

JOHANNESBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s competition watchdog said on Friday fixed-line operator Telkom SA had agreed to pay a fine of 200 million rand ($20 million) to settle complaints it used its dominant market position to the detriment of other internet providers.

Telkom agreed in April to pay a separate 449 million rand fine for using its dominant position to block competition from other network providers. ($1 = 9.9338 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)