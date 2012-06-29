FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's ANC debating Telkom nationalisation
June 29, 2012 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

S.Africa's ANC debating Telkom nationalisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling ANC is debating ways to nationalise struggling fixed-line operator Telkom, a delegate at the party’s five-yearly policy conference said on Friday.

“There is support for the measure but it will not be included in the economic report because of the sensitivity,” the delegate told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

“We discussed financing mechanisms to buy out the share not held by government and pension funds,” the delegate added.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley

