S.Africa's ANC debating Telkom nationalisation

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling ANC is debating ways to nationalise struggling fixed-line operator Telkom, a delegate at the party’s five-yearly policy conference said on Friday.

“There is support for the measure but it will not be included in the economic report because of the sensitivity,” the delegate told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

“We discussed financing mechanisms to buy out the share not held by government and pension funds,” the delegate added.