FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa fines Telkom $55 mln for "bullying"
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
August 7, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa fines Telkom $55 mln for "bullying"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s competition regulator fined fixed-line operator Telkom 449 million rand ($55 million) on Tuesday for “bullying” its competitors in a market abuse case stretching back to 2004.

The result is likely to be seen as a victory for Telkom. South Africa’s competition watchdog had originally sought a fine of 3.5 billion rand in the case, which the struggling company has said would be “catastrophic” and jeopardise its business.

Shares of Telkom pared losses significantly after the decision and were down 0.7 percent at 17.93 rand at 0811 GMT. ($1 = 8.1482 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan, Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.