FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Telkom wins ruling on network upgrade
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
March 18, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

S.Africa's Telkom wins ruling on network upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - South African fixed-line operator Telkom SA said on Monday it had won a court dispute with an affiliate of China’s ZTE Corp that had put on hold its planned network overhaul.

Telkom last year was forced to suspend a long-awaited upgrade to higher-speed broadband after infrastructure provider ZTE Mzansi won a court interdict to halt the project.

ZTE Mzansi, a joint venture between China’s ZTE Corp and local black-owned companies, took Telkom to court after being disqualified from bidding for the project.

Telkom said in a statement the Supreme Court of Appeal had set aside the earlier interdict, meaning it could go ahead with the network upgrade unabated.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.