FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Telkom CFO retires after last year's suspension
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 9, 2014 / 1:37 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Telkom CFO retires after last year's suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of South Africa’s Telkom SA, who was suspended last year over charges of personal misconduct, has resigned with full benefits, the fixed-line operator said.

Telkom, whose largest shareholder is the South African government, said last October its had suspended Jacques Schindehutte over allegations of personal misconduct brought to the board by a whistleblower.

“Telkom and Mr Schindehutte have agreed that Mr Schindehutte will retire with full benefits and that the disciplinary proceedings will be discontinued,” Telkom said in a regulatory filing late on Friday.

Schindehutte will resign with “immediate effect”, it said.

Weeks after the suspension Telkom said it had loaned Schindehutte nearly 6 million rand ($563,000) to purchase its shares.

He later repaid the loan and Telkom Chief Executive Sipho Maseko was ordered to attend a corporate governance course after a government watchdog found the loan to be in violation of South African corporate law.

1 US dollar = 10.6540 South African rand Reporting by David Dolan, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.