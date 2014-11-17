FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Telkom SA H1 earnings drop 67 pct as restructuring bites
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
November 17, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's Telkom SA H1 earnings drop 67 pct as restructuring bites

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Telkom SA, South Africa’s biggest landline provider, posted an expected 67 percent drop in first-half earnings on Monday, hit in part by restructuring costs after it had to let go hundreds of workers.

Telkom reported diluted headline earnings of 212.1 cents a share for the six months to Sept. 30, from a restated 649.8 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa, excludes certain one-off items.

The company said it laid off more than 400 managers whose voluntary retrenchment and severance packages cost 325 million rand ($29 million). Last year’s results were also inflated by a one-time gain related to medical aid benefits for retired employees.

Telkom said total revenue declined slightly to 16.2 billion rand as fixed-line usage shrank by 12 percent. However, mobile revenue increased by 5 percent.

“Operating revenue decreased due to the continuous decline in fixed-line voice revenue and lower data leased line revenue resulting from self-provisioning by other licensed operators,” Telkom said in a statement.

Telkom shares have more than double so far this year, augmenting a rise of nearly 70 percent in 2013. (1 US dollar = 11.0700 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.