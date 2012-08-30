FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Telkom to appeal $55 mln competition fine
August 30, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's Telkom to appeal $55 mln competition fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - South African fixed-line operator Telkom SA said on Thursday it would appeal a $55 million regulatory fine imposed for using its dominant market position to stifle potential competitors.

South Africa’s competition regulator this month slapped Telkom with a lighter-than-expected fine of 449 million rand ($55 million) over a longstanding complaint it blocked competition from other network service providers.

Telkom said in a statement it had filed notice that it would appeal the ruling. It will have 40 days to file the appeal, it said. ($1 = 8.4218 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

