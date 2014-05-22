FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Telkom offers to buy Business Connexion for $256 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 22, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Telkom offers to buy Business Connexion for $256 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, May 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Telkom SA has offered to buy Business Connexion for 2.67 billion rand ($256 million) as it seeks to expand its information and communication technology services.

Under the transaction, ordinary shareholders will receive 6.60 rand per share, a 20 percent premium over the 5.50 rand the stock was at before Business Connexion first alerted the market about a possible deal on April 15.

“A key consideration of our strategy is to grow beyond our core business of connectivity and expand into end-to-end ICT services,” Telkom Chief Executive Sipho Maseko said in a statement. “This will form part of the strategy to improve performance and restore profitability.”

Business Connexion, which runs information technology infrastructure such as data centres, will become a Telkom subsidiary and delist from Johannesburg’s stock exchange if the deal goes through.

Its shares initially jumped as much as 9 percent on the news on Thursday, before retracing to 6.9 percent at 6.37 rand by 0757 GMT.

Those of Telkom dropped 1.3 percent to 37.66 rand, compared with a 0.6 percent rise by Johannesburg’s All-share index . ($1 = 10.4174 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.