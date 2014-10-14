S.Africa's Telkom to cut management jobs this month in turnaround plan

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Telkom SA will cut an unspecified number of management staff by the end of this month, the fixed line operator said on Tuesday, pushing ahead with a restructuring plan that has been opposed by organised labour.

“The intention of the Telkom turnaround strategy is to secure the future commercial sustainability of the business,” the company said in a statement.

Telkom spokesman Pynee Chetty declined to give the number of jobs being cut when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)