FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Telkom lays off 406 managers in restructuring drive
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
November 17, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Telkom lays off 406 managers in restructuring drive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Telkom SA has laid off 406 managers, the chief executive of the fixed-line operator said on Monday, following months of wrangling with unions over restructuring.

Chief Executive Sipho Maseko said this in a conference call following the release of Telkom’s first-half earnings. The company has been on a drive to cut costs and boost earnings as demand for fixed-line services falls due to stiff competition from mobile operators. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.