FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Tiger Brands to part with CEO in December
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 25, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Tiger Brands to part with CEO in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The chief executive of South Africa’s biggest consumer foods manufacturer Tiger Brands will step down after seven years at the helm, the company said on Friday, following setbacks in the rest of Africa.

Peter Matlare will stay with Tiger Brands until the end of December, the company said in a statement.

Tiger Brands, which makes cereal, energy drinks, pasta and rice, has written down nearly 1 billion rand ($72.70 million) on the value of its Nigerian Dangote Flour Mills unit over the past two years.

The company said in May that executives at its Kenyan business had manipulated profits to secure bonus payments.

Shares in Tiger Brands were up 4 percent at 308 rand by 0857 GMT, compared to a 0.04 percent decrease in the Johannesburg Securities Exchange’s benchmark Top-40 index. ($1 = 13.75 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.