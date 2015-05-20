FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-S.Africa's Tiger Brands says executives manipulated numbers at Kenya unit
May 20, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-S.Africa's Tiger Brands says executives manipulated numbers at Kenya unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Tiger Brands CE clarifies that Haco’s MD to face civil, not criminal charges)

JOHANNESBURG, May 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Tiger Brands said on Wednesday executives at its Kenyan unit Haco Industries had manipulated numbers to reach targets, irregularities that led to civil charges against Haco’s managing director.

Tiger Brands said that both external and internal auditors failed to pick up the irregularities, and that several executives at Haco had been dismissed for the misconduct.

“They were key executives right at the top. It was difficult to pick this up,” Tiger Brands Chief Executive Peter Matlare said. Matlare later clarified that the managing director of the Kenyan business would face civil and not criminal charges. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)

