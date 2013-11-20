FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa to introduce unpopular Johannesburg road toll in Dec. -minister
November 20, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

S.Africa to introduce unpopular Johannesburg road toll in Dec. -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - South Africa will introduce an unpopular road toll in the Johannesburg metro area on Dec. 3, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said on Wednesday, putting the government on track for a clash with its labour union allies who have opposed the move.

The government says drivers should meet the cost of massive upgrades to Africa’s busiest road network, which have left a debt of more than $2 billion for the economy. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)

