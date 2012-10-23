FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strike at Toyota's parts supplier ends in S.Africa - Toyota
#Autos
October 23, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

Strike at Toyota's parts supplier ends in S.Africa - Toyota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Toyota Boshoku, parts supplier of Toyota Motor Corp, said on Tuesday a strike at its South African plant has ended after reaching an agreement with the union.

The strike forced Toyota to shut its domestic car factory on Wednesday last week.

“The plant remained at a ready state during the strike and we are confident that we will return to full production tomorrow,” said John Coulson, Plant Director at Toyota Boshoku South Africa.

“This means that our deliveries to Toyota South Africa Motors will resume immediately, enabling them to restart vehicle production on the same day.” (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

