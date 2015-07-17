FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa trains collide, over 200 injured
July 17, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa trains collide, over 200 injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 17 (Reuters) - Over 200 people were injured on Friday when a passenger train traveling near Johannesburg slammed into the back of another train, said Russel Meiring, an emergency services spokesman.

“Our paramedics say that over 200 people have been treated for injuries,” he said, adding that one of the trains had been derailed.

No fatalities were reported.

Train accidents and derailments are fairly common in Africa’s most advanced economy, which is grappling with infrastructure issues including frequent power shortages. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by G Crosse)

