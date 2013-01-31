S.African commuter train crash injures 150

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - At least 150 people, including children, were injured on Thursday when two commuter trains collided near the South African capital of Pretoria, emergency services said.

The accident occurred when a train crashed into a stationary locomotive near Attridgeville, a suburb west of Pretoria.

“Many are walking wounded and already left. There are 20 people in serious condition and one, the driver of the second train, is in a critical condition,” local emergency services spokesman Johan Pieterse said.

Train services had been interrupted as a result of the accident, whose cause was being investigated, he added.

South Africa signed a $5.8 billion contract with France’s Alstom in December to supply 3,600 new train cars as part of a 10-year programme to overhaul its ageing rail network. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley)