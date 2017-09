JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African lender Transaction Capital Ltd is to sell its payment services unit, Paycorp, to private equity firm Actis for 937 million rand ($95 million), it said on Wednesday.

Paycorp owns and operates off-site ATMs and installs credit and debit card payment terminals. ($1 = 9.9138 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)