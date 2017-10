JOHANNESBURG, July 10 (Reuters) - South African logistics group Transnet expects to move between 73 and 75 million tonnes of export coal this financial year to March 2013, up from 67.7 million tonnes the previous year, the head of its freight rail unit said on Tuesday.

“The target we have for this (financial) year is 73-75 million tonnes,” Siyabonga Gama told journalists. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Stoddard)