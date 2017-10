JOHANNESBURG, July 10 (Reuters) - South African transport company Transnet hauled 8.8 percent more coal for export in the 2011/12 fiscal year, shipping 67.7 million tonnes compared with 62.2 million in the previous fiscal year, it said on Tuesday

Transnet also said it transported 52.3 million tonnes of iron ore in the 2011/12 year, above the 46.2 million tonnes in the previous fiscal year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)