UPDATE 1-Transnet issues $1 bln Eurobond at 4.141 pct
July 20, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Transnet issues $1 bln Eurobond at 4.141 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 20 (Reuters) - South African state rail freight group Transnet said on Friday its $1 billion Eurobond issued in the United States was oversubscribed and would be used to finance the group’s capital investment programme.

Transnet did not say by how much the issue, which has a coupon or interest rate of 4.0 percent, was oversubscribed by. IFR said it was fetching a yield of 4.141 percent.

“The bond is the highest amount of money that has ever been raised by Transnet in a single issuance without a government guarantee. At 10 years to maturity, it is also the longest tenor ever issued by Transnet in the international debt capital markets,” Transnet said in a statement.

JP Morgan and Standard Bank acted as bookrunners.

