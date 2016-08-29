FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Eskom executives blocking investigation into coal contracts - South Africa
August 29, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Eskom executives blocking investigation into coal contracts - South Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Executives at Eskom have resisted several attempts to investigate coal contracts entered into by the state-owned power utility, South Africa's Treasury said on Monday.

Eskom said in a statement over the weekend that the Treasury had not issued any conclusive findings against it on any of the utility's coal contracts' and that it was cooperating with the Treasury on its investigations of the coal contracts.

The Sunday Times reported that the Treasury's investigation had revealed that Eskom paid more than 130 million rand ($9 million) to a mining company owned by the Gupta family for coal the power utility could not use. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
