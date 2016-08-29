FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Eskom denies blocking coal contract investigation
August 29, 2016

South Africa's Eskom denies blocking coal contract investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom denied on Monday that it was blocking a Treasury investigation into coal contracts with Tegeta Exploration & Resources Ltd., a firm controlled by the Gupta family.

Eskom said it had received a report from the Treasury in April and that it planned to reply to the by the end of September after a board meeting. The report had found no wrongdoing on the state-run power utility's part, it said.

The Treasury had said Eskom had ignored its report.

"In a nutshell, we stand by our story," Eskom's spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told Reuters. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Louise Ireland)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
