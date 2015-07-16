South Africa's Tutu fights infection in hospital - daughter

CAPE TOWN, July 16 (Reuters) - Veteran South African anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu will remain in hospital for several more days to fight a persistent infection that is not related to his prostate cancer, his daughter Mpho said on Thursday.

Tutu, 83, who has been living with prostate cancer for 18 years, has been placed on a stronger course of intravenous antibiotics since being hospitalised in Cape Town on Tuesday, she added.

“We are confident that he will recover well from treatment and his doctors are also quite satisfied that his cancer remains dormant and well under control,” Mpho told reporters.

The former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town often used the pulpit to criticise the oppressive apartheid regime.

He officially retired from public life in 2010, but has kept speaking out in a wide range of issues, from Israel’s Palestinian policies to corruption among South Africa’s political elite. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Andrew Heavens)