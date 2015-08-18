FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-South Africa's Tutu in hospital to treat inflammation
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 18, 2015 / 9:56 AM / in 2 years

RPT-South Africa's Tutu in hospital to treat inflammation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - South African anti-apartheid campaigner and veteran cleric Desmond Tutu has been admitted to hospital due to “inflammation”, his daughter said on Tuesday, the second time in a month the 83-year-old has needed medical treatment.

Tutu was released from hospital earlier this month after being treated for a recurring infection related to the prostate cancer he has been fighting for 18 years.

“Doctors treating inflammation, it’s not recurrence of his previous illness,” Reverend Canon Mpho Tutu was quoted as saying on the Tutu Legacy Foundation’s Twitter account.

“Series of treatments have had an impact on elasticity of his body and his ability to come back from an illness.”

Tutu, a Nobel peace laureate, retired from public life in 2010 but has kept speaking out in a wide range of issues, including corruption among South Africa’s political elite. (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.