South Africa's Tutu discharged from hospital after treatment

CAPE TOWN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - South African anti-apartheid activist and veteran cleric, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, has been discharged from hospital where he received an intravenous course of antibiotics over the past two weeks, the foundation that bears his name said on Friday.

The 83-year-old, who used the pulpit to preach against apartheid, had been admitted to hospital for the second time in August for treatment of an “inflammation”.

Tutu has been receiving treatment for a recurring infection unrelated to the prostate cancer he has been fighting for 18 years, his family has previously said.

Tutu, a Nobel peace laureate who used the pulpit to preach against apartheid, retired from public life in 2010 but has kept speaking out in a wide range of issues, including corruption among South Africa’s political elite. (Writing by TJ Strydom and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)