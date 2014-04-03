S.Africa's competition watchdog raids Unilever, Sime Darby

JOHANNESBURG, April 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s competition watchdog raided the local units of global firms Unilever Plc and Sime Darby Bhd on Thursday as part of a probe into suspected price fixing of edible oils and margarine.

The Competition Commission said in a statement it searched and seized documents and data from the offices of Unilever South Africa and Sime Darby Hudson and Knight.

“The Commission believes that the information that will be obtained from today’s operation will enable the Commission to determine whether or not Unilever SA and Sime Darby have indeed engaged in collusive conduct,” Acting Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said.

Sime Darby Hudson and Knight is a South African producer of oils and fats and a unit of Malaysia’s Sime Darby Bhd, the world’s top palm oil planter. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)