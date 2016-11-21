FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
South African union signs wage deal in retail motor and fuel sectors
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 21, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 9 months ago

South African union signs wage deal in retail motor and fuel sectors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has signed wage agreements with the retail motor and retail fuel industries, it said on Monday, averting a potential strike that could have affected motorists during the Christmas holidays.

The three-year agreements, signed with the Retail Motor Industry Organisation and the Fuel Retailers Association, will lift wages by between 7 percent and 10 percent. South African inflation currently stands at 6.1 percent.

Workers who will be covered include fuel pump attendants, cashiers and employees in companies that sell and distribute automotive parts and services.

South Africa's unions have a reputation for militancy but several wage agreements have been reached this year without workers downing tools, including in a mining sector that has been shaken by violent labour unrest in recent years. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Goodman)

