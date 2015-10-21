FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa police fire rubber bullets to clear student protests
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 21, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

S.Africa police fire rubber bullets to clear student protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Three university students in South Africa were injured after police fired rubber bullets while students threw stones and burned tyres at one university, as rallies against plans to raise tuition fees hit campuses across the country.

It was not clear what caused the injuries to the three students, police said.

“Earlier this morning police fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades after protesting NMMU (Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University) students started throwing stones and blockaded the entrance to the university,” said Brigadier Marinda Mills. (Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
